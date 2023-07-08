PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $18.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $184,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

