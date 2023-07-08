Piper Sandler Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $62.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.