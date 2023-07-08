Piper Sandler Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $96.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $84.94 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,359,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
