Piper Sandler Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $96.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $84.94 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,359,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.