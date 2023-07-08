Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $15.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

