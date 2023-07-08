PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of PPG Industries worth $57,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $146.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

