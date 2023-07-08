Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,898,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 192,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

