ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

PRQR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. Research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,183,000. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

