Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Issued By Zacks Research

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $169.31 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.