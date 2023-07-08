Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Raised by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

