Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,177 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.64% of Quest Diagnostics worth $99,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.