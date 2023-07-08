RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives $61.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

RB Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tobam raised its stake in RB Global by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in RB Global by 74.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,261 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in RB Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RB Global has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

