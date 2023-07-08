Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $107.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 141,520 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 85,727 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.