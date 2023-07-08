Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $149.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.82 and a 1 year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

