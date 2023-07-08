Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

