Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jul 8th, 2023

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $236.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80.

Visa (NYSE:VFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

