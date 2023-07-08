Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 787 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

