Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

