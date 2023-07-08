Reviewing Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) & MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Free Report) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Celerity Solutions and MeridianLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A MeridianLink -4.05% -1.33% -0.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of MeridianLink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Celerity Solutions has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeridianLink has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Celerity Solutions and MeridianLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A MeridianLink 2 1 2 0 2.00

MeridianLink has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.07%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celerity Solutions and MeridianLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MeridianLink $288.05 million 5.85 $1.29 million ($0.15) -139.32

MeridianLink has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a cloud-based software designed for financial professionals to optimize the end-to-end mortgage loan origination process; MeridianLink Collect, a web-based debt collection software; Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub; and MeridianLink Business, a cloud-based platform that offers business lending solutions for banks and credit unions, as well as MeridianLink Insight, a business intelligence tool. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis, as well as data verification software solutions. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

