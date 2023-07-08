Reviewing Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 63.25% 13.69% 10.94% Starwood Property Trust 36.05% 8.93% 0.76%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Starwood Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Starwood Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $48.90 million 5.60 $32.29 million $1.98 7.64 Starwood Property Trust $1.46 billion 4.21 $871.47 million $1.88 10.50

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats Starwood Property Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

