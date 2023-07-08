Reviewing Viad (NYSE:VVI) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Viad has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viad and LiveWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.21 billion 0.46 $23.22 million $0.55 48.73 LiveWorld $11.15 million 0.68 $1.01 million $0.01 16.72

Profitability

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Viad and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 2.76% 20.26% 1.53% LiveWorld 8.99% 26.03% 15.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viad and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 2 0 3.00 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.96%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Summary

Viad beats LiveWorld on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

(Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES Exhibition operates as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The Spiro operates experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About LiveWorld

(Free Report)

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

