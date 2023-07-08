Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,135 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,126.67 ($77.76).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($63.46) to GBX 5,100 ($64.73) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 6,200 ($78.69) to GBX 6,000 ($76.15) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.61) to GBX 5,670 ($71.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,915 ($62.38) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($81.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The company has a market capitalization of £61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.28, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,008.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,501.38.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($62.46) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,228.58). In related news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($62.46) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,228.58). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($70.90), for a total value of £279.30 ($354.49). Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

