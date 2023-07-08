Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.80. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

