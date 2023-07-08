Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.80. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.