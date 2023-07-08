Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

RVSB stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $110.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 26.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RVSB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.