Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.
Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
RVSB stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $110.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on RVSB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
