Rockland Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,220 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.95.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

