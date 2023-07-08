Rockland Trust Co. Has $209,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after acquiring an additional 468,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

