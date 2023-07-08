Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after buying an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 550.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after buying an additional 1,438,968 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $65,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after buying an additional 1,304,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.