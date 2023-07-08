Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $282,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 219,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,915,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

