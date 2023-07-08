Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,176 in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

