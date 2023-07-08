Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,140 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $84,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $117,087,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

