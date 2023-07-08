Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Outperform

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Shares of RGEN opened at $141.54 on Thursday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $134.64 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Repligen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

