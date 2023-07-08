Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases 27 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $461.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

