Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

NYSE RYAN opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,370,921 shares of company stock valued at $407,122,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

