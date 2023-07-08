Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $237.00 at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SpectralCast reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.31.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $346.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.61 and its 200-day moving average is $275.69. Saia has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $351.41.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Saia by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

