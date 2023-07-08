Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,107,818.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

CRM opened at $209.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

