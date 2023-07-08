Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 7,249 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 7,249 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $196,085.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,273,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,511,672.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 120,483 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $3,524,127.75.

Samsara stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

