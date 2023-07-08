Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Major Shareholder Sells $115,606,117.85 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Savers Value Village Stock Down 1.4 %
SVV opened at $22.49 on Friday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Savers Value Village
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.