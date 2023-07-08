SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.20

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.20 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 73.30 ($0.93), with a volume of 183946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.42. The company has a market capitalization of £800.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.44.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
