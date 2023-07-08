SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.20

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.20 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 73.30 ($0.93), with a volume of 183946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.42. The company has a market capitalization of £800.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Sarika Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,759.49). In related news, insider Sarika Patel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($4,759.49). Also, insider Christopher Knowles purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,037.95). 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.