Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities increased their price target on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen stock opened at $191.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.42.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,352 shares of company stock worth $19,928,084. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

