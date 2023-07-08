Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.51 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

