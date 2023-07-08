SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.60.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

