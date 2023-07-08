Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Head to Head Contrast

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Free Report) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and Cardinal Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A $0.93 2.08 Cardinal Health $198.66 billion 0.12 -$933.00 million $1.74 54.02

Analyst Ratings

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardinal Health. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardinal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and Cardinal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardinal Health 0 8 3 0 2.27

Cardinal Health has a consensus target price of $88.79, indicating a potential downside of 5.55%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than Shanghai Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health 0.23% -81.55% 3.22%

Dividends

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Cardinal Health pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cardinal Health pays out 114.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cardinal Health has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats Shanghai Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including anti-tumor, heart and cerebral vessels, psychoneural, anti-infection, auto-immunity, digestive tract and metabolism, and respiratory system. It provides approximately 700 varieties of drugs. The company also engages in the provision of pharmaceutical distribution, warehousing, logistics, and other value-added pharmaceutical supply chain solutions and related services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and dispensers, such as hospitals, distributors, and retail pharmacies. In addition, it engages in the operation of a network of retail pharmacy stores, and online drug business. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and offers medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers, as well as provides pharmacy management services to hospitals. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe, and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines. The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.