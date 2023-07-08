Silverlake Axis (SLVFF) & Its Peers Critical Review

Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Free Report) is one of 296 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Silverlake Axis to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silverlake Axis and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silverlake Axis N/A N/A 1.74 Silverlake Axis Competitors $495.94 million -$19.88 million 557.84

Silverlake Axis’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silverlake Axis. Silverlake Axis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A Silverlake Axis Competitors -38.59% -242.70% -7.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Silverlake Axis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.6% of Silverlake Axis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Silverlake Axis pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 49.4%. Silverlake Axis pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silverlake Axis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silverlake Axis 0 0 0 0 N/A Silverlake Axis Competitors 420 1901 4111 78 2.59

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 31.32%. Given Silverlake Axis’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silverlake Axis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Silverlake Axis competitors beat Silverlake Axis on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Silverlake Axis

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the financial services, retail, and logistics industries. It operates through Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transaction and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others segments. The company offers digital economy solutions; software customization and implementation services; round-the-clock software maintenance support and software enhancement services; cloud computing Software-as-a-Service; and Software-as-a-Service subscription. It operates in South East Asia, North East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore. Silverlake Axis Ltd is a subsidiary of Zezz FundQ Pte. Ltd.

