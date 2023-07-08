Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGFree Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $127.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.14.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

