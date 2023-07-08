SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.30.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.0 %

SITE opened at $163.58 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average of $142.97.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.