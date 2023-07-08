SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Head-To-Head Contrast

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A Beam Global -67.96% -76.82% -50.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Beam Global 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMA Solar Technology and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

SMA Solar Technology presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 45.78%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.90%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -38.66 Beam Global $22.00 million 6.36 -$19.68 million ($2.10) -4.78

SMA Solar Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Global. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beam Global beats SMA Solar Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About Beam Global

(Free Report)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.