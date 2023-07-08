Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.10

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.10 and last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 515831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
Snowline Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.80.
About Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
