Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,551,000 after buying an additional 3,051,014 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 286,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.