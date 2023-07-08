StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.