StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $40,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.