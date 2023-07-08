StockNews.com Downgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a top pick rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.68.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.2 %

DAL opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.