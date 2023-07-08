StockNews.com Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

New Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in New Gold by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128,644 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 353,200 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,883,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 233,237 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in New Gold by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.